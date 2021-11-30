The Book of Casey Adair – Book Launch

Join award-winning, Canadian author Ken Harvey as he officially launches his debut novel, The Book of Casey Adair, published by The University of Wisconsin Press. Ken will be joined by Canadian actors for a dramatic reading of excerpts from the book.

Glad Day Bookshop will be on-site selling copies of the book and a book signing will take place immediately following the presentation.

In The Book of Casey Adair, set in the 1980s, Casey shares personal and intimate correspondence that reveal his sexual awakening and social consciousness, through interactions and life-altering events he experiences in Spain, New York, Mexico, Boston and Toronto.

This event is co-hosted by Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Glad Day Bookshop.