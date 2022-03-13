- News
THE FUNNY SHOW
Its a night of Stand Up Comedy, Comics from all over bring the funny.
Leny Corrado is your host.
Moira Lepage
Steven Mann
Chrystal Ferrier
Liam Kelly
and your Headliner
Angela Maiorano-Thurston
Lets put the funny back in Mondays. Come and have a chuckle or two, lets laugh in the dark with strangers again. March 21 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca
Location Address - 954 BLOOR STREET WEST
Event Price - $20