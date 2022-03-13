THE FUNNY SHOW

Its a night of Stand Up Comedy, Comics from all over bring the funny.

Leny Corrado is your host.

Moira Lepage

Steven Mann

Chrystal Ferrier

Liam Kelly

and your Headliner

Angela Maiorano-Thurston

Lets put the funny back in Mondays. Come and have a chuckle or two, lets laugh in the dark with strangers again. March 21 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca