Bad Habits Social - Toronto's LGBTQ (Queer/Gay/Like minded event series for Women). Apres Ski Ladies Jam featuring DJ Duo Savage & She. 9 pm. No cover. Gatsby's Back Alley Speakeasy is a hidden 'chalet inspired' bar located behind CHILL ICE Lounge. http://eventbrite.com/e/apres-ski-ladies-party-lgbt-tickets-41260568471