Apron Strings & Ginger Snaps

Campbell House Museum 160 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3H3

Aprons became the symbol of family and signified a cozy kitchen. Join this lecture + baking workshop event to get you in the Christmas spirit. Refreshments will include baking of ginger snaps in the historic kitchen of Campbell House Museum and hot cider and treats. 1-3 pm. $25. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca/e/52889634320

416-597-0227
