Architecture Quiz Night
WeWork Space 240 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2C5
Build your team of 3 to 6 members and join Toronto Architecture Club in the first edition of our architecture-themed quiz night. Questions cover almost all design fields and could be about anything from the most well-known to the weirdest design facts. 6-8 pm. $12, early bird $7 (eventbrite.ca/e/61105030792).
For more information: torontoarchclub@gmail.com
