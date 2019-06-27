Architecture Quiz Night

WeWork Space 240 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2C5

Build your team of 3 to 6 members and join Toronto Architecture Club in the first edition of our architecture-themed quiz night. Questions cover almost all design fields and could be about anything from the most well-known to the weirdest design facts. 6-8 pm. $12, early bird $7 (eventbrite.ca/e/61105030792).

For more information: torontoarchclub@gmail.com

WeWork Space 240 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2C5
