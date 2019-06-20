Archives Of LGBT+ Minorities In Europe & Canada

On the occasion of Pride Month and the celebration of the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, with the support of EUNIC Global, France Canada Culture, the University of Toronto (Mark S. Bonham Center for Sexual Diversity Studies and the Munk School of Global Affairs) and the ArQuives present a conference about the crucial issue of LGBTQ+ archives and the place of minorities in those archives. Speakers include Antoine Idier, Raegan Swanson, Phillip Pike and others. 2-5 pm. Free. Pre-register.

https://francecanadaculture.org/toronto-histories-of-lgbtq-movements-and-minorities-in-europe-and-in-canada