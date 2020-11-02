NOW MagazineAll EventsArchiving Asian Canadian Stories

Archiving Asian Canadian Stories

Archiving Asian Canadian Stories

by
351 351 people viewed this event.

An online panel discussion about the significance of Chinatowns in our everyday life and the importance of archiving Asian-Canadians voices.

The panel discussion will be facilitated by grassroots organization Tea Base. The panelists are filmmakers Keith Lock and Joshua Aries as well as performer Nightingale Nguyen.

The panel will also discuss the upcoming Quarantine Qapsule digital archive, which is a digital archive of the Asian-Canadian experience during the COVID-19 pandemic presented by Myseum of Toronto in partnership with Tea Base. Nov 18 at 7 pm. http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/quarantine-qapsule-archiving-asian-canadian-stories/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-18 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-18 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.