An online panel discussion about the significance of Chinatowns in our everyday life and the importance of archiving Asian-Canadians voices.

The panel discussion will be facilitated by grassroots organization Tea Base. The panelists are filmmakers Keith Lock and Joshua Aries as well as performer Nightingale Nguyen.

The panel will also discuss the upcoming Quarantine Qapsule digital archive, which is a digital archive of the Asian-Canadian experience during the COVID-19 pandemic presented by Myseum of Toronto in partnership with Tea Base. Nov 18 at 7 pm. http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/quarantine-qapsule-archiving-asian-canadian-stories/