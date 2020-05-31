Archiving Eden: A Discussion

Dornith Doherty will discuss her long-term photographic work "Archiving Eden", an extensive project that documents the complex issues surrounding the role of science and human agency in preserving biodiversity. "Archiving Eden: Exchange" is located on the ground floor of MOCA and presents x-ray images of 5,000 seeds. 2 pm. Free.

