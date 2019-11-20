"Archiving Eden: Exchange" presents x-ray images of 5,000 seeds — the smallest number required to preserve a single plant species. Housed within a vault-like structure, the installation by artist Dornith Doherty comes to life during seed exchange events, where visitors are invited to remove an image from the vault’s walls and replace it with a transparent envelope containing a single Canadian seed. Nov 20-May 1. Free.

museumofcontemporaryart.ca/dornith-doherty-programmes-2019