Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art?

to Google Calendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Critics have charged that arts funders in Canada have begun imposing bureaucratic rules that compromise artistic freedom. This panel discussion features Philip Akin (Artistic Director, Obsidian Theatre), Pat Bradley (Ontario Arts Council), Adrienne Wong (Digital Architect, Spiderwebshow Performance) and moderator Keith Barker (Artistic Director, Native Earth Performing Arts). 7:30 pm. Free. Room 103.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/are-arts-funders-starting-define-art

Info
Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-979-5000
to Google Calendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00 iCalendar - Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art? - 2018-04-23 19:30:00