Are Arts Funders Starting To Define The Art?

Critics have charged that arts funders in Canada have begun imposing bureaucratic rules that compromise artistic freedom. This panel discussion features Philip Akin (Artistic Director, Obsidian Theatre), Pat Bradley (Ontario Arts Council), Adrienne Wong (Digital Architect, Spiderwebshow Performance) and moderator Keith Barker (Artistic Director, Native Earth Performing Arts). 7:30 pm. Free. Room 103.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/are-arts-funders-starting-define-art