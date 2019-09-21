Arin Rungjang; Nicholas Galanin; Emma Piirtoniemi

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Ravisara – multi-channel video installation by Arin Rungjang, part of the 2019 Toronto Biennial of Art and Nuit BlancheFair Warning: A Sacred Place – installation (images/audio loop) by Nicholas Galanin. Feels – jewellery/carved works by Emma Piirtoniemi. Part of Festival of Cool.

September 21, 2019 to January 5, 2020. Free.

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Art
416-973-4000
