Concert with support by ShrapNel and Fresh Kils. Mar 18 at 8 pm. $20. Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor W.

https://www.showclix.com/event/armand-hammereWkt5aR/listing?mc_cid=a6ac1cd43d&mc_eid=01062e1698

This concert is rescheduled from Mar 9, 2022.