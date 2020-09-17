Around The World In One Evening
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2
Sample some tasty treats and beverages, meet new friends and snap up bargains at our silent auction, in support of ACCESS Community Capital Fund, a registered charity that provides access to affordable loans. 6 pm. $85.
eventbrite.ca/e/95437334637 // communications@accessccf.com
NOTE: This event has been postponed from June 18 to September 17.
Info
Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2 View Map
Community Events
Benefits