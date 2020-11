Livestream from Fentster Gallery, a conversation on art and identity hosted by theatre artist, Kendell Pinkney. Dialogue with artists Ella Cooper, Rebecca S’manga Frank, Sara Yacobi-Harris and Anthony Russell. Each artist will share projects that explore the intersection of Jewishness and Blackness through film, photography, music and performance. Dec 2 at 7 pm. Free. No registration required. https://www.facebook.com/fentster