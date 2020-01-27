Art & Opera

Interactive artistic evening with painter/soprano Lauren Eberwein, a recent graduate of the COC Ensemble Studio. Lauren shares her creative process of painting while singing, and how she uses visual art to express her musical experience. Get ready to grab a brush and participate in this interactive artistic evening. No art or painting experience necessary. 7-8:30 pm. Free. Ticket required, pre-register at 416-363-8231.

Presented as part of Opera Insights by the Canadian Opera Company.