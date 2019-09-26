Art and Scandal
North York Central Library 5120 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Talk on art work that has caused offense due to its perceived obscenity, sacrilege, politics and more. Works by artists including Robert Mapplethorpe, Richard Serra, Maya Lin, Damien Hirst, Dread Scott, Sally Mann, and Chris Ofili raise questions of what we expect from art. 7 pm. Free. Lecture contains content that some audience members may find offensive.
