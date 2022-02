Competition with 3 rounds, 20 minutes per round, top artists from Round 1 and 2 compete in a 4-way final round. Feb 22. Doors 7 pm, painting at 8 pm. $18-$36. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen W.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-battle-toronto-february-22-2022-tickets-216056259087?aff=erelexpmlt