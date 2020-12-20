100 years then and hereafter is an exhibition of new works by Hiba Abdallah. Inspired by thoughtful exploration of Bowmanville’s documented history from 100 years past, Abdallah’s investigation in Bowmanville’s archival practices prompts a body of work that reflects on historic narratives and the potential ways we can describe our current moment to the future 100 from now. Jan 10-Mar 7.

