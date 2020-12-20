NOW MagazineAll EventsHiba Abdallah

Hiba Abdallah

100 years then and hereafter is an exhibition of new works by Hiba Abdallah. Inspired by thoughtful exploration of Bowmanville’s documented history from 100 years past, Abdallah’s investigation in Bowmanville’s archival practices prompts a body of work that reflects on historic narratives and the potential ways we can describe our current moment to the future 100 from now. Jan 10-Mar 7.

https://www.vac.ca/hiba-abdallah-100-years-then-and-hereafter.html

Additional Details

Location - Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

 

Date And Time

2021-01-10 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-03-07 @ 04:00 PM
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

