21st Annual Whitchurch-Stouffville Studio Tour

Since 2000 the members of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Studio Tour have shared their art and have enjoyed meeting the public. Although this last year and a half has been different in every way, we are pleased to announce that we will continue to share our work with our community.

Please join us for our Virtual Tour, the weekend after Thanksgiving, October 16th and 17th 2021. Some studios may be open to the public on the Tour weekend. Please contact individual artists to find out if their studios will be open for in person visits. Contact links on our website.

The juried members of the tour work in an eclectic range of media; we know there is something for every taste and interest!

We welcome feedback and encourage you to contact any artist. Forms will be at the bottom of each webpage. It is not necessary to purchase. Ask us questions; we look forward to hearing from you.

More information can be found at:

Website: WSStudioTour.com

Email: WSStudioTour@gmail.com // Phone: 905 640 2279

We are on Social Media – Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter

facebook.com/WSStudioTour

instagram.com/WSStudioTour

twitter.com/WSStudioTour