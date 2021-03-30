4 ART’S SAKE:  4 ARTISTS, 4 PERSPECTIVES

Leslie Grove Gallery online exhibition by Susan Friedman, Nedda Zaharelos, Patricia Taylor and Cherie Daly. April 1 to 11. http://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca

Four Toronto based artists have come together to share their different perspectives on the world around us. From every day, contemplative scenes of life by Susan Friedman and her wonderful sense of colour and whimsy, to Nedda Zaharelos’ landscapes layered with glazes and subtle emergence of figures, to Patricia Taylor’s moody, minimalist landscapes which invite the viewer to step inside, to Cherie Daly’s lively abstracts splashed with bright colour and movement, this show offers a varied look at what inspires an artist. Within an overall theme of abstraction, each artist expresses herself uniquely. Inspired by their own life experiences and the world at large, with all its colour, beauty, ordinariness, joy, chaos, and sadness, these four friends and artists present some of their best and most recent artwork.