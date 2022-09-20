41st Juried Art Exhibition

For over 45 years, the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington (VAC) has produced a diverse range of exhibitions and public programmes to connect people of all ages and backgrounds through contemporary art. This year, we are excited to welcome back our Juried Art Show Exhibition after a 2-year hiatus. Following an open call in August 2022, the VAC received over 180 submissions from artists across the Durham Region and Greater Toronto Area. Selections were narrowed down to a final 35 artists. The following exhibition showcases varied subject matter and media from painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, and video artworks created over the past four years. For the first time in the juried show’s forty-one-year history, emerging artists under the age of eighteen have been invited to exhibit their work.