60 Works 60 Years: Toronto Outdoor Art Fair at 60

Presented by Toronto Outdoor Art Fair (formerly known as the Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition) and the City’s Market Gallery in celebration of TOAF’s 60th anniversary, 60 Works/60 Years showcases 60 artworks acquired by the City from the Fair over the past 40 years.

Each year the Mayor, assisted by city curators, attends Toronto Outdoor Art Fair to select a work to be brought into the municipal collection through the Mayor’s Purchase Award (formerly the Toronto Archives Award), exclusive to TOAF. This unique exhibition is an interpretation of the City’s evolving geographical, cultural, and emotional landscape over the years through the eyes of the artists.

60 Works/60 Years includes pieces by Indigenous Artist and 2021 Mayor’s Purchase Award Winner Vanessa Dion Fletcher, past recipients, George Boyer, Clint Griffin, Dionne Simpson, Ruby Zhang, Raoul Olou, and many more.

Free admission. Check www.toronto.ca/marketgallery for current hours and further information.