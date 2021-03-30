NOW MagazineAll EventsA NEW DAY

Group exhibition of artwork from Muse Gallery’s roster. This inaugural show explores nature in a positive way and asks how we are to move forward during this pandemic. With any disaster, nature endures, it can rebound and offer refuge, solace and can transport the viewer to a more positive vista. Art has always been a mirror of the times we live in. An artist not unlike our general population can find themselves in different stages and this is reflected in their work. Nature that has brought us to this crisis can be used physically and psychologically to help find a way out. March 30-April 14. http://www.musegallery.ca

Muse Gallery

 

2021-03-30 @ 11:00 AM
2021-04-14 @ 04:00 PM
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Muse Gallery

