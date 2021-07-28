A PEOPLEHOOD | AMIUT YEHUDIT is a multimedia immersive installation primarily comprised of a nonlinear two-channel video. The work explores the complexity of contemporary Jewish identity in Toronto and the emotional impact of today’s insidious antisemitism within a community that celebrates its identity in many forms. As well, it examines and reflects how shared collective memory provides shape to group identity.

Operating as a cultural anthropologist, Salsky uses media ephemera to situate expressions of antisemitism and contextualize the lived experience of those photographed. Observational photography, portraits and still life illustrate the community’s resilience and shared values. In the form of layered audio, the community reflects upon aspects of identity, pride and trepidation illustrating Jews’ ever-present awareness of living as a minority community in Toronto.

Produced in the Documentary Media Program (MFA), Ryerson University, 2021