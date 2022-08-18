You are kindly invited to a rare exhibition of Marcos Grigorian’s work. This is a great chance for serious collectors to get something of a museums quality. Aug 27-Sep 10. 160 Davenport Road.

His work is held in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Tate Modern, the British Museum, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan, the Near East Museum in Armenia, and the Nelson Rockefeller Collection.