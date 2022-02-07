A Study in Sherlock & His Creator: 50 Years of the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection

Since 1971, Toronto Public Library has been home to a remarkable collection dedicated to the life and work of the world’s most famous detective writer. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of our Arthur Conan Doyle Collection, this exhibit explores the many facets of the Great Detective and his creator.

The exhibit showcases “gems” of the collection. See early and rare editions of the Sherlock Holmes stories. Original artwork, posters, film stills, and memorabilia show the enduring popularity of Holmes in print, stage and screen. Discover Conan Doyle’s other published works and his efforts to convince the world it is possible to communicate with the spirit world.

Free. Masks must be worn at all times. 8 person limit. Virtual exhibit and virtual tour also available on tpl.ca/tdgallery