A Study in Sherlock & His Creator: 50 Years of the Arthur Conan Doyle Collection

Feb 7, 2022

Since 1971, Toronto Public Library has been home to a remarkable collection dedicated to the life and work of the world’s most famous detective writer. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of our Arthur Conan Doyle Collection, this exhibit explores the many facets of the Great Detective and his creator.

The exhibit showcases “gems” of the collection. See early and rare editions of the Sherlock Holmes stories. Original artwork, posters, film stills, and memorabilia show the enduring popularity of Holmes in print, stage and screen. Discover Conan Doyle’s other published works and his efforts to convince the world it is possible to communicate with the spirit world.

Free. Masks must be worn at all times. 8 person limit. Virtual exhibit and virtual tour also available on tpl.ca/tdgallery

Additional Details

Location Address - 789 Yonge Street

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 562606

Date And Time

Mon, Feb 7th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
to Sat, Apr 16th, 2022

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

