Acts of Erasure exhibition brings the two distinct artistic practices of Fatma Bucak and Krista Belle Stewart into dialogue. This pairing opens space for conversations around political identity concerning land and heritage, methodologies of historical repression and interpretation, and the act and effects of erasure. The exhibition is organized in partnership with Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival. To Jan 3, 2021.

https://moca.ca/fatma-bucak-krista-belle-stewart-programmes-2020