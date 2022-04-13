AGH Art Sale

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is pleased to announce this year’s edition of the Art Sale will return in-person with online viewing options available from April 28 – May 1, 2022.

Opening Reception

Thursday, April 28 5 – 9 pm

Art Sale Hours

Friday, April 29 11 am – 9 pm

Saturday, April 30 11 am – 4 pm

Sunday, May 1 11 am – 4 pm

Presenting new works by local and regional artists, the proceeds support the participating artists and public programming at the AGH.

Complimentary Admission

We are pleased to extend complimentary admission to gallery exhibitions as well as the Art Sale for the duration of the event, including the opening reception.

Online Viewing

The Art Sale will be accessible via a virtual gallery for collectors attending remotely. The virtual access will be live to the public for the opening reception, at 5pm on Thursday, April 28.