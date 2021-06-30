COVID-19

Consisting of relief-prints and kamiko garments constructed with washi, Alexa Hatanaka's solo exhibition, side by each, weaves the long and.

Jun 30, 2021

Alexa Hatanaka | side by each

Consisting of relief-prints and kamiko garments constructed with washi, Alexa Hatanaka’s solo exhibition, side by each, weaves the long and delicate threads of paper to manifest ancestral connections and intersecting crises.

The exhibition is located at Patel Brown (21 Wade Ave., Unit 2) and runs through July 31, 2021. Book an exhibition viewing appointment at patelbrown.com

Location - Patel Brown

2021-06-30 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-07-31 @ 05:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

Patel Brown

