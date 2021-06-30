Alexa Hatanaka | side by each

- News
Consisting of relief-prints and kamiko garments constructed with washi, Alexa Hatanaka’s solo exhibition, side by each, weaves the long and delicate threads of paper to manifest ancestral connections and intersecting crises.
The exhibition is located at Patel Brown (21 Wade Ave., Unit 2) and runs through July 31, 2021. Book an exhibition viewing appointment at patelbrown.com
Location - Patel Brown