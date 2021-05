United Contemporary Gallery presents Fire and Dust exhibition juxtaposing Ryan van der Hout’s intensely monochromatic images with Amanda Arcuri’s seductively colourful scenes. Fire and Dust reimagines the classical still life, and breathes life and death into seemingly incompatible human experiences. Part of Contact Photography Festival. June 17 to July 3.

