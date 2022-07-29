An Inventory Of Some Strictly Visible Things

Charles Street Video in partnership with The Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre is honoured to be exhibiting a retrospective of Garine Torossian’s work that spans a quarter century.

Exhibtion Dates: July 28th to August 13

Open hours: Wednesday & Saturday: Noon to 5pm • Thursday & Friday: 6 to 9 pm

Gariné Torossian was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1970 to Armenian parents and moved to Canada at the age of nine. After studying photography and film at York University in Toronto, she first worked as a photographer before turning her focus to film. After her first 16mm film, Visions, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, her second film, Girl from Moush, screened in the 1994 Panorama section of the Berlin International Film Festival. Her short films My Own Obsession, Sparklehorse and Babies on the Sun also screened at the Berlinale in 1998, 2000 and 2002 before her debut feature film, Stone Time Touch, premiered in the 2007 Forum section of the Berlinale. Retrospectives have been devoted to her work in Canada, London and Berlin. Her films focus on themes of memory, longing and identity, often in connection with her Armenian heritage.

Information: https://charlesstreetvideo.com/event.php?id=786

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/2FwCDcvSL