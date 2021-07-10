Michelle Leone Huisman

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
An Unexpected Collection exhibition by the fine art photographer who gathered spoons from her community that were broken during the.
An Unexpected Collection exhibition by the fine art photographer who gathered spoons from her community that were broken during the 7 pm cheer for first responders and turned them into timeless works of art. The broken spoon photographs are printed using a 19th Century technique called tri-colour bichromate gum over palladium.
Each photograph is paired with an individual’s story and reflects the stress, fear and hope felt during the pandemic.
Jul 15- Aug 31. Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery, 1681 Dundas Street W. https://www.michellehuisman.com
Location - Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery