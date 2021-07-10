COVID-19

Jul 10, 2021

Michelle Leone Huisman

An Unexpected Collection exhibition by the fine art photographer who gathered spoons from her community that were broken during the 7 pm cheer for first responders and turned them into timeless works of art. The broken spoon photographs are printed using a 19th Century technique called tri-colour bichromate gum over palladium.

Each photograph is paired with an individual’s story and reflects the stress, fear and hope felt during the pandemic.

Jul 15- Aug 31. Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery, 1681 Dundas Street W. https://www.michellehuisman.com

Additional Details

Location - Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery

Date And Time
2021-07-15 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-08-31 @ 03:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery

