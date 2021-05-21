Anique Jordan | Nowing: a political history of the present

Anique Jordan’s Nowing is an exhibition of photographs and sculptures that work across time to find, examine, and name “political histories of the present” and imagine how we might contend with these histories today.

Caring for each other in the wake of unwavering grief and fear, caused both by COVID-19 and by racial violence, demands an undeniable confrontation with the fragility of an inherited capital and colonial structure that continues to fail. How do we reckon with something that is still happening? How do we create out of and in the midst of it?

Nowing is presented in collaboration with the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival.

https://www.patelbrown.com/anique-jordan-nowing