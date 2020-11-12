Anong Migwans Beam at Campbell House

NOW MagazineAll EventsAnong Migwans Beam at Campbell House

by
Solo exhibition by the Ojibwe artist Anong Migwans Beam of her large-format oil paintings and watercolour studies. In these paintings, she explores themes that have emerged in her work over the past two years. Nov 12-Dec 19. $5 donation or pay what you can.

https://www.campbellhousemuseum.ca/current-exhibition/

‘Looking at my life, and with my mother entering Alzheimer’s, I have been painting memories. My practice has always centered around water and how it holds and contains us, and is a silent witness again and again to all events, constantly renewed and present in us, as it was for our ancestors. ‘

The works will be displayed throughout the heritage spaces of Campbell House. Bringing her work into a historic house museum in downtown Toronto precipitates the contrast of rural and remote with the urban and immediate. By sparking a conversation about contemporary art through the lens of an artist from M’Chigeeng First Nation, the exhibit expands upon a much bigger story of colonialism and of the rural-urban divide of art in Ontario.

