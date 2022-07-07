Are We There Yet? Joseph Muscat & Ian Mackenzie & Twenty-Something

Joseph Muscat & Ian Mackenzie present recent works in the Are We There Yet? exhibition. Are We There Yet? brings together the work of two seasoned artists who have risen to the challenge of commenting on the past two and a half years of pandemic lockdowns and isolation and how they both found creative resolve and self-fulfillment at the same time.

Twenty-Something explores the transitional years from childhood to adulthood: the twenties. This exhibition will give a voice to the current challenges that young adults face right here, right now.

In an age where everything is being questioned; gender and sexuality, family dynamics, self-identity, relationship expectations, religion, politics, careers, lifestyle, and even geography; there is an incredible amount of room for interpretation and freedom within this exhibition. The most important thing is that the art reflects each artist’s thoughts and feelings on growing up in this time of great societal change. It can be about the world at large, or about your own experiences, as long as it reflects you and your perspective. July 13-31 at Propeller, 30 Abell. propellerartgallery.com