Hart House presents the exhibition Art Chow and the Hart House Camera Club: 60 Years and Counting.

This is a must-see solo exhibition showcasing the photography of Art Chow, an exceptional University of Toronto alumnus who has been participating in the Hart House Camera Club annual exhibition for over 60 years. Art has had 500+ photos accepted into this annual exhibition and has been awarded one of the top prizes no fewer than 71 times, including as recently as 2020. The exhibition, “Sixty Years and Counting,” which launches December 15, 2021 is the first time Art’s work has been united and presented as a cohesive whole. His photographs are visually stunning and rich with narrative. He really knows how to tell a story and capture an intimate moment, a fleeting interaction distilled into one powerful moment. Rick Palidwor, Club and Registered Programs Coordinator at Hart House, spearheaded and curated this incredible show.