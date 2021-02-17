Art Gate is pleased to announce their 2nd annual global art fair in virtual reality. Exhibitors from North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia are curating their galleries and hosting social art events in virtual reality during Art Gate International 2021. Erin Loree, Dr. Piloto Obdulio, Jai Mitchell are among the contemporary artists on exhibition. Masters such as Cindy Sherman, Pablo Picasso, Louise Nevelson, Andy Warhol, and many other artists in between can be found during Art Gate International 2021. All the exhibitions are open to the public for free. Programming during Art Gate International 2021 will consist of panel discussions, artist talks, exhibition tours, and opening receptions that are free for visitors to join or view through their VR headset, laptop, or phone. April 15 to 28. https://www.artgatevr.com/agi-2021/