Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Art on a Tuesday Valentine Celebration

Jan 23, 2022

Art on a Tuesday Valentine Celebration

9 9 people viewed this event.

This event is for the lover in you.  Come out and enjoy soothing mood setting performances.   Bask in the elegant baby making ambience.  Performance by a Special surprise guest. Soulful R&B singers, deep conscious Poetry and a line up hilarious comedians.   Where else can you go to get this variety of professional acts, dinner, and dancing?  No other than Art on A Tuesday.

Doors open 6:30PM   Dinner starts At 7:30pm  Performances start at 8:30PM  Dance begins 10:30pm

Join us Friday February 11th 2022  Tickets can be purchased www.artonatuesday.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 50 weybright court unit 25

Event Price - $50-$115

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 11th, 2022 @ 6:30 PM
to Sat, Feb 12th, 2022 @ 11:30 PM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art
 
Watch video
 

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine