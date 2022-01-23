Art on a Tuesday Valentine Celebration

This event is for the lover in you. Come out and enjoy soothing mood setting performances. Bask in the elegant baby making ambience. Performance by a Special surprise guest. Soulful R&B singers, deep conscious Poetry and a line up hilarious comedians. Where else can you go to get this variety of professional acts, dinner, and dancing? No other than Art on A Tuesday.

Doors open 6:30PM Dinner starts At 7:30pm Performances start at 8:30PM Dance begins 10:30pm

Join us Friday February 11th 2022 Tickets can be purchased www.artonatuesday.ca