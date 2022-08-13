Art On Tuesday – Flirting With Caribbean Vibes

- News
This event is for the art lover in you. Come out and enjoy soothing mood setting performances. Bask in the elegant ambience. Performances by a steel drum player, A soulful R&B singer, a powerful magician, and a lineup of hilarious comedians. Where else can you go to get this variety of professional acts, dinner, and dancing? No other than Art on a Tuesday. Doors open 6:00PM Dinner starts at 7:00pm sharp. Join us Tuesday September 27th 2022
Location Address - 50 Weybright Court Unit 25
Event Price - $60