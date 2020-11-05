Art show called “Comfort In Chaos”

Qahtan Alameen Launches A New Online Exhibition

The Toronto-based Artist Portrays Pandemic Life Through A Chilling Series

Toronto, ON: Qahtan Alameen and the Marsoum Art Collective are excited to present the Toronto-based artist’s first virtual exhibition under the title of “Comfort In Chaos”. This series of new digital artworks and photography were created in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Comfort In Chaos” launches on Saturday November 7, 2020 at marsoum.co .

“I am trying to create a world in which random objects blend together. It is a reflection of my experience of this era, where strange worlds collide and the concept of time is of little or no meaning.” says Qahtan Alameen about this collection of 25 photography and digital art. He continues: “It’s a difficult time for artists looking to exhibit their work right now. Social distancing has forced everyone to rethink the idea of online exhibitions and finding inventive ways of launching their art online”.

In addition to a dedicated section on the website, “Comfort In Chaos” will also include a 3D virtual gallery walkthrough, making this specific exhibition a first of this interactive format for the Marsoum Art Collective, despite this being the fourth exhibition the platform has launched since it went live in late-2018.

About Qahtan Alameen: Alameen was born in Baghdad, Iraq. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the University of Baghdad. He relocated to Canada in 2002 where he pursued further studies in photography and Graphic Design. He has extensive experience in traditional media and is also a proficient digital artist. Some of his works are featured in collections at the Art Center for Fine Arts in Baghdad, Iraq and the Canadian Immigration Art Center in Halifax, NS, Canada. He has spent time volunteering as a Fine Arts teacher with the United Nations Refugee Services, Jakarta, Indonesia, where he taught painting and drawing to refugee children. Qahtan’s Full CV is attached.

digital exhibition The Marsoum Art Collective (marsoum.co) is a digital space that’s painting a different story of the Middle East and North Africa by empowering artists from the region and its diaspora to promote and sell their art online.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 1, 2020

Abdulah Al-Ghoul

Marsoum Art Collective

+1.416.888.2245

abdulah@marsoum.co