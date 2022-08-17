Art Toronto returns for its 23rd edition from October 27 – 30, 2022 at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto. Featuring over 90 leading galleries from across Canada and around the world including Cooper Cole, Daniel Faria, Pangée, Franz Kaka, Patel Brown, Royale Projects and Fazakas, exhibiting artists include Esmaa Mahamoud, Nadia Belerique, Denyse Tomassos, Ken Lum, Meryl McMaster, Sara Cwynar, Wanda Koop and more.