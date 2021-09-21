Art Toronto, 22nd Edition of Canada’s Art Fair

Art Toronto returns for its 22nd edition from October 29 -31 featuring over 80 leading galleries from around the world, 60+ of these exhibitors will participate in-person at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto and online through an art fair platform powered by Artland. The online fair will feature 21 additional galleries running from October 29- November 7, all participating galleries will include online viewing rooms and virtual reality exhibitions, along with the fair’s celebrated Platform program of talks and interviews.