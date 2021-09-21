Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Art Toronto, 22nd Edition of Canada’s Art Fair

Art Toronto returns for its 22nd edition from October 29 -31 featuring over 80 leading galleries from around the world,.

Sep 21, 2021

Art Toronto, 22nd Edition of Canada’s Art Fair

3 3 people viewed this event.

Art Toronto returns for its 22nd edition from October 29 -31 featuring over 80 leading galleries from around the world, 60+ of these exhibitors will participate in-person at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto and online through an art fair platform powered by Artland. The online fair will feature 21 additional galleries running from October 29- November 7, all participating galleries will include online viewing rooms and virtual reality exhibitions, along with the fair’s celebrated Platform program of talks and interviews.

Additional Details

Location Address - 255 Front Street West, Toronto

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine