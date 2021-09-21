Election

Art Toronto returns for its 22nd edition from Oct 29 -31 featuring over 80 leading galleries from around the world,.

Sep 21, 2021

Art Toronto, 22nd Edition of Canada’s Art Fair

Art Toronto returns for its 22nd edition from Oct 29 -31 featuring over 80 leading galleries from around the world, 60+ of these exhibitors will participate in-person at the Metro Convention Centre (255 Front W), and online. http://arttoronto.ca

The online fair will feature 21 additional galleries running from Oct 29- Nov 7, all participating galleries will include online viewing rooms and virtual reality exhibitions, along with the fair’s celebrated Platform program of talks and interviews.

Location Address - 255 Front Street West, Toronto

Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

