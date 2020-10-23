The Art Tour Collective is announcing its first ever online exhibition from Nov 21 to Dec 6. More than 30 artists will be displaying their recent work for viewing and/or purchase in virtual studio/galleries at www.arttourcollective.com/onlineshow. Visit and explore the diverse and exciting work of our members. Inquiries regarding purchasing or viewing works can be made by contacting the artists directly through the links provided on the exhibition site. Nov 21-Dec 6. https://www.arttourcollective.com