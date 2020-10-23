NOW MagazineAll EventsArt Tour Collective

Art Tour Collective

Art Tour Collective

by
147 147 people viewed this event.

The Art Tour Collective is announcing its first ever online exhibition from Nov 21 to Dec 6.  More than 30 artists will be displaying their recent work for viewing and/or purchase in virtual studio/galleries at www.arttourcollective.com/onlineshow. Visit and explore the diverse and exciting work of our members.  Inquiries regarding purchasing or viewing works can be made by contacting the artists directly through the links provided on the exhibition site. Nov 21-Dec 6. https://www.arttourcollective.com

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-21 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-12-06 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.