Arthur Tress | The Tip of an Iceberg

Exhibition Dates: September 10 ­– October 15, 2022

Exhibition Tour with Stephen Bulger: Saturday, September 24, 3pm

AGAC Gallery Weekend Toronto Extended Hours: Thursday, September 22 & Friday, September 23, 11am – 7pm; Sunday, September 25, 11am – 5pm

The gallery is pleased to present “The Tip of an Iceberg”, our first solo exhibition with Arthur Tress (b. 1940, New York City, USA). As the title suggests, Tress’ career is vast and, at 82 years of age, continues to photograph. Tress adds an average of 15,000 new photographs to his archive every year and is preparing for a major retrospective with The Getty, Los Angeles, CA, to open in 2024. To introduce people to the scope of his legacy, our exhibition will offer selections from various projects.