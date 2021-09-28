Artist Talk with Rana Nazzal Hamadeh

- News
Join Rana Nazzal Hamadeh in conversation with Dr. Chandni Desai, Assistant Professor in the Critical Studies of Equity and Solidarity.
Join Rana Nazzal Hamadeh in conversation with Dr. Chandni Desai, Assistant Professor in the Critical Studies of Equity and Solidarity at the University of Toronto, about the multimedia exhibition 1/1000th of a Dunam, which explores Palestinian assertions of belonging through the site of soil – an epistemic space where land and belonging are imagined.
Co-presented with the Documentary Media program, School of Image Arts, Ryerson University. https://ryersonimagecentre.ca/
Register here:
https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oSE5KssNSK-g-V9IA0kmZA
Image Credit: Rana Nazzal Hamadeh, 8.49 Million Grains of Soil (detail) [olive trees in Bethlehem], 2020, inkjet on vinyl. Courtesy of the artist
Event Price - Free