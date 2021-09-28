Readers' Choice 2021

Artist Talk with Rana Nazzal Hamadeh

Join Rana Nazzal Hamadeh in conversation with Dr. Chandni Desai, Assistant Professor in the Critical Studies of Equity and Solidarity.

Sep 28, 2021

Artist Talk with Rana Nazzal Hamadeh

Join Rana Nazzal Hamadeh in conversation with Dr. Chandni Desai, Assistant Professor in the Critical Studies of Equity and Solidarity at the University of Toronto, about the multimedia exhibition 1/1000th of a Dunam, which explores Palestinian assertions of belonging through the site of soil – an epistemic space where land and belonging are imagined.

Co-presented with the Documentary Media program, School of Image Arts, Ryerson University. https://ryersonimagecentre.ca/

Register here: 

https://ryerson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oSE5KssNSK-g-V9IA0kmZA

Image Credit: Rana Nazzal Hamadeh, 8.49 Million Grains of Soil (detail) [olive trees in Bethlehem], 2020, inkjet on vinyl. Courtesy of the artist 

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Oct 20th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 02:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

