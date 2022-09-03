ArtWalk in the Square Show & Sale

Readers' Choice 2021

ArtWalk in the Square is a juried show featuring ONLY fine art. With about 100 established and emerging artists exhibiting painting, photography, mixed media, printmaking, drawing, glass and sculpture, we are confident you will find that perfect piece for your home. ArtWalk in the Square is an intimate central square at the Shops at Don Mills – a wonderful way to spend a summer day. This year, we are planning for an in-person show at CF Shops at Don Mills and also taking the show online. This is a great opportunity to shop for affordable and unique artworks and get in on the ground floor with emerging artists, or be on the lookout for your favourite established Canadian artists. GET OUT AND GET ART!

Join us from September 16-18, 2022. Hours: Friday 3-8 pm, Saturday 10 am-7 pm and Sunday 11 am-5 pm. On line from Friday, September 16 at 9 am to Sunday, September 25 at 6 pm.

Location Address - 1090 Don Mills, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3R6

Event Price - Free

Fri, Sep 16th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Sep 18th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

