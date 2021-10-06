This fall ArtworxTO, Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021–2022, kicks off with new installations and exhibitions across the city, including six community art hubs, as part of the year-long celebration of Toronto’s exceptional public art collection and the creative community behind it. Oct 6-Sep 30, 2022. https://www.artworxto.ca/

Working closely with artists and Toronto’s arts institutions, ArtworxTO is delivering major public art projects and commissions across the city from fall 2021 to fall 2022. Supporting local artists and new artworks that reflect Toronto’s diversity, ArtworxTO is creating more opportunities for Torontonians to engage with art, as part of one of the largest arts and culture investments in the City’s history.

Look for new installations and exhibitions across the city.

ArtworxTO Hubs are opening over the course of the fall, as spaces for artistic and community activity led by the next generation of curators, collectives and artists. Through exhibitions, activations, workshops and experiences, the hubs will amplify local artistic identities, recognize their global vibrancy, and empower creative communities.

Year-long hubs are located at Downsview Park, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Common and Union Station, and have partnered with Local Art Service Organizations: North York Arts, Scarborough Arts, Arts Etobicoke, Lakeshore Arts, East End Arts, Urban Arts, Neilson Park Creative Centre and Sketch. ArtworxTO Pop-up Hubs will showcase temporary exhibitions, projects and events throughout Toronto’s Year of Public Art 2021–2022 to highlight the importance of people and place making. These are located at Bayview Village and Collision Gallery. The initial pop-up exhibitions will be available until Friday, December 31, with more to come.

ArtworxTO has partnered with Driftscape, a mobile-friendly website and app that allows users to identify public artworks and engage in self-guided walking tours that include media clips and artist interviews. Tours in each of Toronto’s 25 wards, or works located at multiple TTC stations are available.