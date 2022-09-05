As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic gathers a selection of photographs from the Wedge Collection. With works by 75 North American and Diaspora Black artists, the exhibition delves into notions of community, identity, and power.

The ethos of community is at the heart of the collection from which this exhibition is drawn. Established by Dr. Kenneth Montague, the Wedge Collection is Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists. The title As We Rise is borrowed from a phrase that Dr. Montague’s father would often invoke: “Lifting as we rise.” By this, he emphasized the importance of parlaying one’s personal success into communal good. He believed in investing back in the Black community to which he and his family belonged. As an ethic, “lifting as we rise” suggests an expanded sense of family, one that reaches beyond close relatives. As an exhibition, As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic embraces this expansive sensibility, centering the familial alongside the familiar.

** Opening Reception. Wednesday, September 7, 6pm–8pm.

Celebrate the opening of the exhibition with acclaimed vinyl DJ Andy Williams of the Montreal duo Jazz Amnesty Sound System with Sweet Daddy Luv.

** Curatorial Tour and Book Signing with Dr. Kenneth Montague. Saturday, November 5, 2pm–4pm.

Join prominent art collector Dr. Kenneth Montague for a public tour of the exhibition, followed by a book signing of the homonymous book published by Aperture from which the exhibition was adapted. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

Image credit: Dawit L. Petros, Hadenbes, 2005 chromogenic print. From As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic (Aperture, 2021). Courtesy of the artist/Bradley Ertaskiran.

This event is free and open to the public.